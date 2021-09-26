CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Meet a single dad with $550,000 in student loans for his 5 children: 'I'm just not going to take the chance on not sending my kids to school'

By Ayelet Sheffey
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lB158_0c8Pe6XI00

ROBYN BECK/Contributor/Getty Images

  • Reid Clark, 57, unexpectedly became the sole provider for his five children.
  • He took out parent PLUS loans to fund their education and told Insider he now has $550,000 in debt.
  • "I'm looking at paying $3,000 a month for the better part of the rest of my life," he told Insider.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

Reid Clark didn't expect to be providing for five children on just his income alone.

Clark was preparing to pay for his five kids' education as part of a two-income family, but he and his wife divorced in 2011. Just a few years later, when the children started going to college, he decided to turn to federal loans to finance their education himself. (Due to private circumstances, his ex-wife isn't contributing.)

Now his debt load stands at over $550,000.

"I'm looking at paying $3,000 a month for the better part of the rest of my life," Clark, who is 57, told Insider. He estimates he'll have to keep making those payments for at least three more decades.

Parent PLUS loans, the type of loan Clark is paying off, are federal loans that let parents pay for their children's education. They can cover the full cost of attendance minus any financial aid the child already received.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BC1Oo_0c8Pe6XI00
Reid Clark with his five children.

Courtesy of Reid Clark

For Clark, the ability to take out those loans meant he didn't have to defer his kids' education despite the unexpected change in his financial standing. But now, he said, even though he makes a livable salary in healthcare sales, his retirement could very likely be pushed off because he chose to take on debt to prioritize his kids' futures.

"For those of us who want to see our kids do better, we understand that you better yourself, and you better your chances for success, with education," Clark said. "And I'm just not going to take the chance on not sending my kids to school, even though it's going to create a tremendous financial burden. It's not an option."

Clark says he wanted what was best for his kids, and parent PLUS loans allowed him that opportunity. But he's "highly concerned" for his own financial future, and he blames high interest rates and lending practices that don't take into account the borrower's income, or change in income.

'They really make it challenging to educate your kids and pay for it'

President Joe Biden campaigned on canceling $10,000 in student debt for every borrower, and some Democrats are urging him to cancel $50,000 of every borrower's federal student loans using executive action. But it's unclear whether parent PLUS loans would be included in that forgiveness, and helping parents with their debt has yet to become a part of conversations on Capitol Hill.

Parent PLUS loans are the most expensive type of federal loan: They now have an interest rate of 6.28% for the 2021-22 school year, compared with 3.73% for undergraduate loans, allowing debt to accumulate quicker for parents who need help sending their kids to school.

New data released last week by the Texas Public Policy Foundation highlighted the burden student debt puts on parents, finding that there is about one parent PLUS borrower for every five student-loan borrowers. Andrew Gillen, author of the report, told Yahoo Finance that one of the problems with parent PLUS loans is that because the amount parents receive is based on cost of attendance instead of how much the parents can actually afford, it can create a "dangerous mentality" that leads to increased borrowing.

It's not as if Clark's children went to the most expensive schools in the country. Three of them went to small schools in Pennsylvania, where Clark lives, and the other two went to other state schools on the East Coast. But even for public universities, tuition costs have been soaring for years.

Since 2001, average in-state tuition has surged 211%. In addition to Clark's loans, each of his kids took out about $20,000 in student loans because Clark wanted them to have a "vested interest" in their education.

He said his debt comes down to flaws with the federal student-aid system, in which the government makes it very easy for people to borrow money but very hard to pay it back.

"At the very onset of the whole process is where the problems begin," Clark said, referring to the unchecked amount parents can borrow years in advance. "They really make it challenging to educate your kids and pay for it."

Once the federal pause on student-loan payments lifts in February, Clark anticipates having the means to make monthly payments on his loans, but completely eliminating his debt could take decades, and he said he's "not holding out hope" for student-loan forgiveness any time soon.

"I am highly concerned about my ability to pay back the loans during my remaining working years, and it's going to scare me even more in a few years when I retire and I go on to a very limited income," Clark said. "That's the part that gives me the most anxiety."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 99

Dalene
12d ago

if those kids has secured nice jobs with all that education debt, they need to be contributing to the payment of said debt. by the way, how much of this debt has been wiped out by Biden. my kids never got this luxury, they had to pay back every penny!

Reply(6)
61
✌️❤️ & Harmony
12d ago

parents shouldn't do this to themselves!! let them work and pay their own way through college! kids shouldn't expect their parents to be in debt like this , just not right.

Reply(9)
39
Amy Tyler
12d ago

I'm just going to say it, if his kids were ok with him doing this to himself, then there are other parenting aspects he should have focused on, other than college. You know, personal responsibility, empathy, a work ethic.

Reply
16
Related
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Teacher Resigns After Telling Black Student Without Constitution, They Would Be Her Field Slaves

A North Carolina teacher told Black students in her class that if not for the Constitution, they would have been her field slaves. According to WITN, Annastasia Ryan, the principal of Winterville Charter Academy accepted the resignation of the teacher and sent a memo to parents of eighth graders, stating a “racially insensitive lesson” about the Constitution took place at the school and that the teacher responsible for it had resigned following an investigation.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Black Enterprise

Biden Promised Free Tuition to HBCUs Students, But Black Billionaire Robert F. Smith Is Finding Solutions to Actually Do It

President Joe Biden has some explaining to do. When he was on the campaign trail and pushing for Black votes, Biden said his Build Back Better plan included students receiving tuition-free access to four-year, public historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and minority-serving institutions if their families earn below $125,000.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Biden personally called ER room to ask why friend’s wife couldn’t be admitted to Covid-overwhelmed hospital

President Joe Biden personally called a Pennsylvania hospital on Wednesday to know “what the situation was” when a friend’s wife struggled to be seen by a physician at the facility overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.“Last night … I was on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward in Pennsylvania because a good friend had called and he had rushed his significant other to the emergency room because this one was having trouble breathing, had a high fever and could not really catch a breath,” Mr Biden said in his address about vaccines in Illinois.“And they got her into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Federal Student Loans#College Loans#Federal Student Aid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy