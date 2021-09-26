Murders on Budapest Lands on Google Play

With an art style similar to that of anime classic Doraemon and ongoing series Osomatsu-san, this detective adventure is sure to keep you guessing. Murders on Budapest is from Buff Studio, known for other visual novels like Underworld Office and Argo’s Choice. Players take the role of Doyle, a detective lost in the mountains who stumbles across a group of hikers. They eventually seek shelter at a massive estate, but when they try to leave, one of them is murdered. With the game claiming to be ‘an unpredictable mystery,’ Doyle needs to figure out who the killer is before they all end up dead.