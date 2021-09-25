WS: GameDay at St. Catherine

• ST. OLAF REWIND: Quinn Steinbrecher (Holmen, Wis.) clocked a time of 28:10 to lead the way for the Cardinal men's trio, while Anna Swanson (Osceola, Wis.) turned in a team-best 26:16 6K effort lead pace the SMU women at the St. Olaf Invitational on Sept. 18. … Along with Steinbrecher's effort, Isaiah Brindamour (Hinckley, Minn.) stopped the clock in 29:18, and Gabe Bickerstaff (Rollingstone, Minn.) chipped in a time of 30:20. … Swanson, who opened the season with a 22:15 5K showing at Augustana, crossed the finish line in 26:15 to lead the way for the SMU women. Caroline Gearin (Osceola, Wis.) and Amanda Tuvey (West St. Paul, Minn.) were right on Swanson's heels, posting times of 26:22 and 26:54, respectively, with Emma Ririe (Darien, Ill. / 27:44) and Rachel Simon (Foley, Minn. / 33:35) rounding out the Cardinals' lineup.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO