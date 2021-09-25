CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

WS: GameDay at St. Catherine

By DONNY NADEAU, Saint Mary's Sports Information Director
saintmaryssports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article• FIT TO BE TIED: Saint Mary's has been off since last Saturday, when they battled Saint Benedict to a 0-0, double-overtime tie. The Cardinals and Bennies have now played to a draw in each of their last two meetings, having battled to a 1-1 deadlock a year ago. •...

saintmaryssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
saintmaryssports.com

MS: GameDay vs. St. Scholastica

• OT HEARTBREAK: The Cardinals battled Saint John's to a scoreless deadlock through 90 minutes of regulation last Saturday, but the Johnnies would score the game's only goal less than three minutes into the first overtime in dealing SMU a 1-0 setback. …. • WORKING OVERTIME: With last Saturday's 1-0...
SPORTS
saintmaryssports.com

MS: GameDay at Gustavus

• SO CLOSE: Saint Mary's scored two second-half goals — including Eli Szymanski's (La Crosse, Wis.) game-tying PK with 10 minutes remaining in regulation to knot the game at 2-2 — only to have UW-Eau Claire score with less than five minutes remaining to deal SMU a 3-2 setback last Saturday.
SPORTS
saintmaryssports.com

MS: GameDay vs. Concordia

• SO CLOSE: Saint Mary's scored two second-half goals — including Eli Szymanski's (La Crosse, Wis.) game-tying PK with 10 minutes remaining in regulation to knot the game at 2-2 — only to have UW-Eau Claire score with less than five minutes remaining to deal SMU a 3-2 setback last Saturday.
SPORTS
abc23.com

PSU Gameday Vaccinations

And at Penn State football fans who attend this Saturday’s Penn State game can get a free covid vaccination. The University and Centre Volunteers In Medicine will be hosting a vaccination clinic right outside the Bryce Jordan center across the street from Beaver Stadium. The clinic will be open from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gameday preview: St. Thomas vs. Butler

Noon Saturday at O'Shaughnessy Stadium in St. Paul. St. Thomas preview:The Tommies are 35-1 in their past 36 home games and this will be Glenn Caruso's 150th game as the team's head coach. Tommy Dolan has thrown for 210 yards in two contests, but has three interceptions and no touchdown passes. Leading rusher Tom Loeffler has gained 33 yards in two games. Two senior defensive backs, Joe Hird and Luke Glenna, are tied for the team lead in tackles with 17.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saintmaryssports.com

Matthews named MIAC Athlete of Week

WINONA, Minn. — When Jordyn Matthews (Seattle, Wash.) scores goals, she does so in bunches. Which proved to be very good news for the Saint Mary's University women's soccer team last week. Matthews recorded her second two-goal game of the season, scoring both goals in leading the Cardinals to a...
SOCCER
uhcougars.com

Gameday Primer: Navy

Sept. 25, 2021 | 6 p.m. CT | TDECU Stadium | Houston, Texas. « In conjunction with Saturday's game, the Houston Football program will honor Vinny Robins and his family. Robins was paired with Houston by Team IMPACT. The Cougars will wear special Team IMPACT t-shirts during Cougar Walk. Houston Athletics will hold a special tribute in-game for Vinny and his family.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther
Person
Saint Mary
saintmaryssports.com

MTEN: GameDay at ITA/Midwest Open

• FOR THE RECORD: The Cardinals are coming off a 4-8 season in 2021, including a 2-6 MIAC record. • HOME SWEET HOME: All four of the Cardinals' wins in 2021 came on their home courts — defeating Loras (7-2), Wartburg (6-3), Hamline (6-3), and Concordia (9-0). • REVOLVING DOOR:...
SPORTS
Herald-Journal

WS volleyball going strong

The Lady Pirates have been very successful so far this season, filling their schedule with multiple wins. They travel to Bear Lake today, Wednesday, Sep. 22 for an important conference game at 7 p.m. The defending state champions picked up two more wins at home on Sep. 18 with decisive...
VOLLEYBALL
chatsports.com

Gameday Live: Texans at Browns

The Texans will try to get off to an unlikely 2-0 start when they play at Cleveland at noon Sunday. The Texans are 13-point underdogs on the road in the first home game of the season for the Browns, who narrowly lost to the defending AFC champion Chiefs last week.
NFL
Richmond.com

St. Catherine’s AD Julie Dayton on list of most accomplished athletes in Delaware

St. Catherine’s athletics director Julie Dayton recently was named one of the 100 most accomplished athletes in Delaware history by The News Journal in Delaware. Dayton, who was No. 79 on the list, earned 12 varsity letters in field hockey, basketball and softball at Laurel High in Delaware. In college at Longwood, she played field hockey and was a two-time All-American in lacrosse, scoring 93 career goals.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Cardinals#Gameday#Cardinals Scouting#Smu#Bennies#Uw Superior#Miac
chatsports.com

Minnesota at Purdue GameDay Vitals

Purdue needs a bye week because of its injury issues, but it needs to get through Minnesota to get there. That is a challenging task, as Minnesota has a strong running game and even stronger defense, but this past weekend they lost as a 30+ point favorite to Bowling Green. The offense abandoned them with a very poor passing game and it resulted in a 14-10 loss to a bad Bowling Green team.
MINNESOTA STATE
Onward State

Gameday Observations: Villanova

Penn State comfortably defeated Villanova 38-17 Saturday afternoon and improved to 4-0 on the season. Strong play from Sean Clifford and the Nittany Lions’ wide receivers helped Penn State finish off its final non-conference opponent of the season. Saturday’s game was a noon kickoff against a relatively tame opponent, but...
VILLANOVA, PA
saintmaryssports.com

CC: GameDay at Blugold Invitational

• ST. OLAF REWIND: Quinn Steinbrecher (Holmen, Wis.) clocked a time of 28:10 to lead the way for the Cardinal men's trio, while Anna Swanson (Osceola, Wis.) turned in a team-best 26:16 6K effort lead pace the SMU women at the St. Olaf Invitational on Sept. 18. … Along with Steinbrecher's effort, Isaiah Brindamour (Hinckley, Minn.) stopped the clock in 29:18, and Gabe Bickerstaff (Rollingstone, Minn.) chipped in a time of 30:20. … Swanson, who opened the season with a 22:15 5K showing at Augustana, crossed the finish line in 26:15 to lead the way for the SMU women. Caroline Gearin (Osceola, Wis.) and Amanda Tuvey (West St. Paul, Minn.) were right on Swanson's heels, posting times of 26:22 and 26:54, respectively, with Emma Ririe (Darien, Ill. / 27:44) and Rachel Simon (Foley, Minn. / 33:35) rounding out the Cardinals' lineup.
SPORTS
saintmaryssports.com

Tuvey, Steinbrecher lead Cardinal charge

COLFAX, Wis. — It was a career-day for the Saint Mary's University women's cross country team, as all three runners who competed at Friday's UW-Eau Claire Blugold Invitational turned in collegiate-best performances in the six-kilometer event. Amanda Tuvey (West St. Paul, Minn.) led the way for the short-handed Cardinals, touring...
COLFAX, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Sports
saintmaryssports.com

Cardinals shine in front of home crowd

WINONA, Minn. — The Saint Mary's University volleyball team played its first match of the season. on Sept. 3 — and after 28 days and 17 road contests, the Cardinals finally played in front of their home crowd Friday evening. And the Cardinals put on quite the show for the...
SPORTS
saintmaryssports.com

SMU closes out action at ITA/Midwest Open

ST. PETER, Minn. — Mother Nature made for a late night Friday evening, and she wasn't in a very cooperative mood again on Saturday. Evan Huemoeller (Owatonna, Minn.) and Josh Janssen (Green Bay, Wis.) closed out the opening day of the ITA Regional/Midwest Open in the wee hours of Saturday morning — thanks to heavy rain that forced the late doubles matches to be moved inside.
TENNIS
saintmaryssports.com

Hietala leads charge for Cardinals

ST. PETER, Minn. — Friday's opening day of the ITA Regional/Midwest Open was the first competition of the season for the Saint Mary's University men's tennis team — and the Cardinals figured they might as well play as much tennis as they possibly could. Of the Cardinals' 11 singles matches...
TENNIS
saintmaryssports.com

Cardinals top SCU for 2nd straight win

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Mary's University volleyball team took to the court for Saturday's conference matchup against St. Catherine with a bit of a swagger — an impressive performance in a 3-1 victory the night before will do that to a team. The Wildcats, however, had a swagger...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy