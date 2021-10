When a Salesforce employee wants to know if a colleague is in Marc Benioff's good graces, one trick is to look at their wrist. The CEO has a tendency to reward direct reports, those in his inner circle or workers that impress him with a Cartier watch or bracelet, former employees tell Protocol. But Benioff's gift-giving habit involves more than just bling. For example, according to the sources, he previously gave now-CMO Sarah Franklin, who is credited with creating the successful Trailhead program, an Aston Martin car.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO