Indianola Holding Additional Rental Inspection Program Meeting
The City of Indianola is holding an additional community meeting to collect input and answer questions on the proposed rental housing inspection program. The community meeting will focus on the final draft ordinance that will be put forth to the Indianola City Council, as well as the draft inspection checklist. The meeting will be held at the Indianola Activity Center on September 30th at 6pm. Find information on the proposed ordinance and checklist below.www.kniakrls.com
