CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianola, IA

Indianola Holding Additional Rental Inspection Program Meeting

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Indianola is holding an additional community meeting to collect input and answer questions on the proposed rental housing inspection program. The community meeting will focus on the final draft ordinance that will be put forth to the Indianola City Council, as well as the draft inspection checklist. The meeting will be held at the Indianola Activity Center on September 30th at 6pm. Find information on the proposed ordinance and checklist below.

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indianola, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Government
City
Indianola, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Indianola, IA
Government
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Home#Checklist

Comments / 0

Community Policy