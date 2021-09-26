CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

Indianola School Board to Discuss Auxiliary Building Site

By Andrew Swadner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianola School Board meets in regular session Monday. The board will discuss possible sites for the construction of the District Auxiliary Building and district leases, review monthly and annual financial reports, and consider special education deficit allowable growth, and receive a report from the board facilities committee meeting before going into closed session to discuss student records. The meeting begins at 5:30pm in the boardroom of the District Administration Building.

