CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Want to help prevent more variants down the road? Get vaccinated, CDC director says

By Aya Elamroussi
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Adequate rates of vaccination can help prevent the rise of new mutations that could force people to get booster after booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Candace Owens Says CDC 'Needs to Be Shut Down'

Conservative commentator Candace Owens has said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should be shut down because the agency is studying gun violence for the first time in more than two decades. Owens took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a post highlighting an NPR report about the CDC's...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
Best Life

This Is the Only COVID Vaccine That's More Effective Over Time, CDC Says

Though still relatively rare, breakthrough COVID infections have hit tens of thousands of people across the U.S. over the last few months, from celebrities like comedian Chris Rock and actor Hilary Duff to senators and professional baseball players. Research has determined that many different factors, including age and underlying medical conditions, can make someone more likely to catch the virus even after vaccination. But outside factors like the dominating Delta variant and the mere passage of time have seemingly played a part, too—at least for most of the vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
whtc.com

CDC director says boosters needed to protect workers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky on Friday said she recommended booster shots for at-risk adult workers to protect essential workers and minority communities despite the agency’s advisory committee voting against the measure. The U.S. government is rolling out boosters starting with third...
PUBLIC HEALTH
republicmonews.com

CDC Confirms that COVID-19 Delta Variant Spreads Faster than Other Strains, Infects More Vaccinated Individuals

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed what Harvard-affiliated researchers had reported based on anecdotal and laboratory findings: the delta variant of COVID-19 do not only spreads faster than other variants of the virus but, it can also infect vaccinated individuals, who can then spread the virus to others, Harvard News & Research reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccinations#Americans#Cbs
Best Life

The CDC Director Says If You Want a Booster, Don't Do This Right Now

At one point, there was hope that one or two shots of a COVID vaccine would bring the pandemic to end, but over the past year, we've seen that the reality is far more complicated, as vaccine hesitancy slowed the rollout dramatically. Coupled with the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant and waning vaccine effectiveness, COVID is far from contained. As a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently approved amending the vaccine process to allow certain individuals in the U.S. to get a third vaccine shot. But there are multiple factors that might keep you from getting a booster right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Delta variant convinced many to get vaccinated: Poll

(HealthDay)—The highly contagious Delta variant is the reason more people have decided to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a new poll shows. But the survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation also found that among unvaccinated Americans, nearly 75% say they believe that the need for booster shots proves the vaccines don't work. Given the diverging viewpoints, it may prove harder for public health officials to convince unvaccinated people to get vaccinated.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC urges pregnant people to get vaccinated; nearly 10K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
CNN

CNN

663K+
Followers
102K+
Post
547M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy