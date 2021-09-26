CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chara brothers both score in 6-1 Timbers’ victory over RSL

 6 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Yimmi Chara and his brother Diego Chara scored in the Portland Timbers’ 6-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Felipe Mora, Dairon Asprilla, Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Cristhian Paredes also scored for Portland, which is undefeated in its last six games.

The Timbers (12-10-4) started the game in fifth place in the Western Conference, just a point in front of sixth-place RSL, but the win vaulted Portland into fourth. Salt Lake dropped to seventh behind Minnesota.

Salt Lake (10-10-6) had won two straight and three of its last four, playing under interim coach Pablo Mastroeni, who took over when Freddy Juarez joined the Sounders’ staff.

Mora scored his 11th goal of the season in the 11th minute to give the Timbers the lead. Sebastian Blanco’s pass found Mora on the run in front of the goal.

Dairon Asprilla made it 2-0 with a goal off a header in the 36th minute.

RSL narrowed the margin before halftime with Damir Kreilach’s goal from close range in the 41st. It was Kreilach’s team-leading 11th goal of the season.

Yimmi Chara extended Portland’s lead to 3-1 in the 49th, with another Blanco assist. Older brother Diego Chara scored in the 68th. Niezgoda scored in the 85th and Paredes added another some three minutes later.

Salt Lake has 42 goals this season, second-most in the conference.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

RSL Soapbox

Wood, Silva out for RSL visit to Portland Timbers

Another match, another injury report — and this is probably the best it’s looked on paper for Real Salt Lake in weeks. Let’s get to it. Zack Farnsworth remains out, as expected. Jeizon Ramirez may no longer be on the injury report, but he’s still on the MLS injury list...
MLS
timbers.com

By The Numbers | Brotherly love as Diego and Yimmi Chara both score in the same game for the first time

The Portland Timbers earned a statement win Saturday night with a 6-1 victory over Real Salt Lake at Providence Park. Here are three key numbers from the night. For the first time since signing with the club in 2019, both brothers Diego and Yimmi Chara scored a goal in the same match. Yimmi assisted on Diego’s goal which was the third time in their Timbers’ career that the brothers had assisted each other.
MLS
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers 6, Real Salt Lake 1: Video highlights, live updates recap

UPDATE: The Timbers defeat Real Salt Lake 6-1. The Portland Timbers look to keep themselves solidly-positioned in the MLS playoff picture when they host a Real Salt Lake team keen on keeping themselves in the hunt for a postseason berth as well. This match kicks off on Saturday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at Providence Park with a live broadcast on FOX 12 Plus.
MLS
chatsports.com

Bobcats Battle to 1-0 Victory over Panthers

SAN MARCOS, Texas – On a Sunday afternoon with the temperature in the mid-90s, the Texas State soccer team (5-2-1, 2-0-0 Sun Belt) battled to a 1-0 victory over Georgia State (6-3-1, 1-1-0 Sun Belt) at the Bobcat Soccer Complex. With the win, the Bobcats have now won four consecutive matches.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

