Aquinas spoils Maple Leafs' senior day

GOSHEN, Ind. — Goshen College won at the bottom of the singles lineup and Aquinas College won at the top Saturday as the Maple Leafs wrapped up their fall tennis season with a pair of defeats at the John Ingold Athletic Complex. Aquinas won the men's match 5-2 and the women's match 4-3. Pedro Scattolon won a pair of matches for the Maple Leaf men (5-9), who picked up wins at each of the bottom two singles positions. Scattolon passed up a single game in his 6-1, 6-0 defeat of Brandon McEachern at no. 5 and Mario Gomez also had a 6-1 set in his win at the sixth position.