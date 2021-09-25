CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nicolas Cage thrown out of LA bar after getting drunk

sacramentosun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 25 (ANI): Troubled Hollywood star Nicolas Cage has been filmed getting thrown out of an upscale Las Vegas bar where he was "completely drunk and being rowdy". The actor was mistaken for a "homeless man," eyewitnesses reveal. According to Fox News, Cage, who won an Oscar for...

www.sacramentosun.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Nicolas Cage kicked out of restaurant for allegedly being ‘completely drunk’

Nicolas Cage was escorted out of an upscale Las Vegas restaurant for allegedly being intoxicated and “rowdy.”. In an exclusive video obtained by The Sun, the 57-year-old actor could be seen sitting on a couch barefoot inside Lawry’s Prime Rib. Dressed in a black t-shirt and leopard print pants, Cage appeared to be confronted by what looked to be a restaurant employee and slurred his words while asking the staffer to “give me shoes.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
codelist.biz

Nicolas Cage is getting his hands dirty again

He’s one of Hollywood’s top stars, even an Oscar winner – but he’s not too bad to fight against crazy killer robots. Cheers to Nicolas Cage!. Had Nicolas Cage ended up in the Europapark in Rust in southern Germany in the 1990s, it would have ended in bloody slaughter. Not that visitors were in danger, but the film star is not at all good on animatronics.
MOVIES
wfav951.com

Nicolas Cage Filmed Getting Kicked Out Of Las Vegas Restaurant

Nicolas Cage was filmed being kicked out of a Las Vegas restaurant after getting into a drunken argument with the staff. Exclusive footage obtained by The Sun shows the 57-year-old actor being escorted out of Lawry’s Prime Rib near the Las Vegas strip last week (Sept. 13th). Eyewitnesses, who originally...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
mxdwn.com

Nicolas Cage Promises He’s Never Retiring

Nicolas Cage says he will never quit acting. One of the most recognized actors of his time, who has become an icon of popular culture, Cage’s career spawns over three decades of roles in movies like Snake Eyes, Face/Off, The Rock and Leaving Las Vegas (the film that earned him an Oscar).
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Nicolas Cage Says Retiring From Acting 'Can't Happen' for Him

Nicolas Cage recently opened up about the chances of him retiring from acting and he assured fans "that can't happen." Cage made the vow while speaking to Entertainment Weekly about his newest movie, Prisoners in the Ghostland. "To do what I do in cinema has been like a guardian angel for me, and I need it," he went on to say.
CELEBRITIES
swiowanewssource.com

Nicolas Cage goes 'full Cage' in 'Prisoners of the Ghostland'

Nicolas Cage got rave reviews in July for his quiet and powerful performance in the melancholic film "Pig." Now he's gone – in his words – "full Cage" in an insane neo-Noir Western film called "Prisoners of the Ghostland." (Sept. 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
MOVIES
Daily Gate City

Nicolas Cage goes from 'meditative haiku' to 'Western Kabuki'

Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage says that at his age, 57, it's his job to stay interested in his roles so his audience does, too. That's why he went from a quiet, meditative performance in July's "Pig" to this month's insane neo-Noir Western film, "Prisoners of the Ghostland." (Sept. 27) Subscribe...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Erika Koike
TVOvermind

Nicolas Cage is Going To Be in a Western: Our Thoughts

An actor can do pretty much anything if they have the talent, are versatile enough, and can embrace the character and project that they’re being considered for, but there are times that seeing certain actors head into what, for them, is an uncharted genre can be kind of interesting. Hearing Nicolas Cage’s name associated with a Western isn’t too surprising, nor is it bound to be that bad since he’s taken on a quasi-southern accent before, but he has yet to have ever strapped on a six-shooter to take on the bad guys. The story of this movie, The Old Way, already sounds like something that’s been taken from one decade or another in the past and dusted off so that it can be used again. But it bears saying that Cage is likely to put his own spin on the role and create something that might be great to some folks and horrendous to others. The thing with Cage is that a lot of people like him and are willing to make certain allowances for his acting, while others are bound to be a little more critical.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After Bonding On Face/Off, Nicolas Cage And Alessandro Nivola Created One Of The Movie's Wildest Lines

Face/Off is one of the most beloved and acclaimed action films of the '90s. There's a lot to love about it, but what arguable stands out the most about the film is its quotable lines of dialogue and memorable scenes. While most of these moments came from the minds of writers Mike Webb and Michael Colleary, others came from the actors. Of course, being the artist that he is, Nicolas Cage had no problem contributing to the action flick and, as it so happens, he and co-star Alessandro Nivola produced one of the film’s wildest and most quotable lines.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leaving Las Vegas#Ani#Fox News
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Judge Judy's Longtime Baliff Booted After 25 Years

Judge Judy has a new bailiff. After 25 years of having Petri Hawkins Byrd by her side, there's a new bailiff in town. TV Line reports that as Judge Judy takes her talents to IMDb TV with a new courtroom show, Judy Justice, Byrd is nowhere to be found. Judy Justice will air on weekdays beginning Monday, Nov. 1 on the streaming platform and features a new bailiff named Kevin Rasco.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week. The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms. Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the...
CELEBRITIES
People

Meg Ryan Wears Floral Gown and Platform Heels on Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala Red Carpet

Meg Ryan made a rare red carpet appearance for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala on Saturday. At the star-studded event, the When Harry Met Sally star, 59, wore a floor-length, black-and-pink floral gown by Ulyana Sergeenko. She paired the curve-hugging dress with black, open-toed platform heels and simple jewelry and wore her blonde locks in loose waves.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy