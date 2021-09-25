'Game of Thrones' star Pilou Asbaek joins 'Salem's Lot'

Game of Thrones star Hannah Waddingham got sent home with one heck of a goodbye present after her time on the show. The actress sat down with Kelly Clarkson on her show this week to talk about Ted Lasso and the HBO mega-hit. During their conversation, the host managed to get confirmation that the Septa Unella actress got to keep the "shame bell" from the iconic moment in the show. Most people are familiar with that scene because of its popularity as a reaction GIF, but it also serves a crucial moment in the overall story of Game of Thrones. Well, after her untimely demise, the production staff let her keep the bell. (Let's be honest here, there are very few timely demises when it comes to the hyper-violent series.) Still, Waddingham had a downright hilarious observation about getting the bell and what that meant for her character as the series continued on. Check out what she had to say down below:

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO