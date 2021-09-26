CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Many policy failures since W

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn my dissertation “Foreign Policy and Military Strategy,” I identify three major characteristics of comprehensive moral foreign policy, used to examine every foreign policy since JFK up to and including Joe Biden. Let us apply them to the actions of George W. Bush and examine how Americans ignore the evils...

wallstreetwindow.com

James Woolsey‘s Operation Dragon & the Triumph of ”Crackpot Realism” in U.S. Foreign Policy w/ Jim DiEugenio – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, earlier this year a curious new book was published dealing with the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Co-written by R. James Woolsey, former Director of the CIA under President Bill Clinton from 1993 to 1995, and Ion Mihai Pacepa, a former Romanian spy and a noted, high-ranking Eastern Bloc defect during the Cold War, Operation Dragon: Inside the Kremlin’s Secret War Against America argues that the JFK assassination was the result of a plot involving the Soviet Union’s Nikita Khrushchev and Cuba’s Fidel Castro. Lee Harvey Oswald, the book claims, was instructed by Khrushchev to kill President Kennedy. According to Woolsey and Pacepa, Khrushchev actually called off the plot for fear that it might be discovered and lead right back to him as one of the perpetrators. What Khrushchev did not count on, say Woolsey and Pacepa, is that Oswald would go rogue and carry out the assassination plot in spite of orders to the contrary. In other words, Operation Dragon alleges that President Kennedy’s assassination was the result of nefarious Soviet treachery.
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

Why Hillary Clinton Fears the GOP’s Next Moves

Editor’s Note: This article is part of our coverage of The Atlantic Festival. Learn more and watch festival sessions here. Hillary Clinton can draw a straight line from her duels with conservative media and Republican politicians in the 1990s to the January 6 insurrection—and she fears worse is coming. “There’s always been a kind of paranoid streak in American politics,” the former secretary of state told Atlantic staff writer Jennifer Senior. “But it never was given such voice, such a platform, or had so much money behind it until we saw the rise of the right-wing radio voices like Rush Limbaugh and we saw the rise of Fox News. And then, of course, the internet just put it on steroids.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Failure isn’t an option, Democrats

Hey, Democrats, stop acting like children. To Rep. Pramila Jayapal (Wash.) and fellow House progressives: Pass the damn bill. The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, even by itself, is an enormous win for progressives, for Democrats and for Americans. You are on the cusp of historic gains for public transit, clean drinking water, safer roads and bridges, high-speed Internet, and clean energy. Don’t blow it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ronald Reagan
NPR

Has immigration changed much under Biden?

How much has really changed in U.S. immigration policy since President Biden came into office? After seeing graphic images of Haitian migrants being chased by law enforcement on horseback and a recent rejection of an immigration reform bill in Congress, The Atlantic staff writer Caitlin Dickerson breaks down the long history uniting Democratic and Republican administrations when it comes to enforcing immigration policy. She also plays Who Said That? with her friend and senior producer of NPR's Life Kit, Meghan Keane.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Democrats are on the verge of failure. But there is a path through.

For weeks, Democrats have argued over how best to take advantage of their perhaps fleeting control of both chambers of Congress. Progressives want to use “reconciliation” — a parliamentary maneuver that permits taxing and spending bills to pass with a bare majority, instead of the Senate’s usual 60-vote requirement — to push through a far-ranging social spending bill. Moderates have balked at spending $3.5 trillion over 10 years, much of that on programs that could be slimmed down.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Dallas News

The double tragedy of the U.S. failure in Afghanistan

In chess, there’s an evergreen debate about the proverb that it’s better to have a bad plan than no plan at all. Is a doomed strategy, based on a faulty evaluation of the position, actually better than charging forward and relying on your wits in the moment?. My answer has...
WORLD
MSNBC

Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
POTUS
The Free Press - TFP

POLL: Biden’s Approval Rating Tanks Again

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has declined to 50%, its lowest level since he took office, the latest Associated Press-NORC poll showed. While 50% of Americans approved of Biden’s job performance, 49% disapproved, according to the AP poll released Friday. The survey — conducted between Sept. 23-27 — showed the president’s approval rating declining to 85% among Democrats, 38% among Independents and 11% among Republicans, each category’s lowest level of Biden’s presidency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Bill Maher defends Sinema, Manchin: Maybe they have 'their thumb more on the pulse on the average Democrat'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday defended maverick U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for not backing the Democrats' multitrillion-dollar spending spree. Maher kicked off the show's panel discussion by tackling the in-party fighting among Democrat lawmakers over the $1.5 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

