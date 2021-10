Saturday's prep sports results

Oskaloosa’s volleyball team suffered its first Little Hawkeye Conference loss of the season Tuesday (9/21) as 11th ranked Pella defeated the fourth-ranked Indians three sets to one in Pella. Oskaloosa won the opening set 25-19, then Pella took the next three by scores of 25-21, 25-23 and 25-20. Unofficially, Faith DeRonde had 18 kills for the Indians, with Aubree Blanco recording six blocks. Pella’s Bailey Van Voorst had a team high 14 kills. Oskaloosa and Pella are both 3-1 in Conference play. Osky’s next game is Monday night (9/27) at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.

OSKALOOSA, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO