San Diego, CA

CoViD-19: Systemic Review of Vaccines Around the World | Boosters Available | Derailed Amtrak Highlights Need For Infrastructure Bill |

sddialedin.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy dad is still in the hospital but it sounds like he should be released in a day or two. We've been trying to convince my mom to take advantage of the time he's not home, because his health needs always keep her tethered to the house. If she goes shopping or to a soccer game, she never stays very long because she "can't leave daddy for too long." I'm hoping to convince her to go to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park or something with us tomorrow after I heard that she was considering going to Oktoberfest. I can't believe that 18 months into this pandemic I have to explain to my 71 year old mother that going to a venue, even outdoors, with hundreds of strangers, of mixed-vax status, in EL CAJON!!!, to drink beer and singalong and laugh and talk loudly is a bad idea. "Risk assessment, Mama!!"

www.sddialedin.com

Comments / 0

 

