PUBLIC HEARING ON PRELIMINARY BUDGET for the Town of Johnsburg, Warren County, New York for the Year of 2022. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the preliminary budget of the Town of Johnsburg, Warren County, NY for the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2022, has been completed and filed in the Town Clerk's Office in the hamlet of North Creek in said Town, where it is available for inspection by any interested person during office hours.