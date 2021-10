Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez says he's excited ahead of their Champions League clash at PSG. Mahrez says the players are buzzing going into the game. He said today: "PSG has a very very good team. They have more or less the same team as last season and added Messi and a few other players like Wijnaldum and they are stronger this season.

