CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Is William Shatner going into space?

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 8 days ago

WILLIAM Shatner became a household name thanks to his role in the sci-fi TV series Star Trek. Now reports indicate the Canadian actor could be going into space for real. Star Trek actor William Shatner could be going into space for real. Who is Star Trek actor William Shatner?

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekTyrant

William Shatner Reviews Impressions of His Captain Kirk STAR TREK Character

Vanity Fair has released an amusing video that features William Shatner reviewing impressions of his iconic Star Trek character Captain James T. Kirk from over the years. He watches and offers his thoughts on impressions from John Belushi, Jim Carrey, Kevin Pollak, Seth MacFarlane, Jason Alexander, Samm Levine, Bruce Campell, and Bill Nye the Science Guy. The actor also takes a look at Chris Pine's performance in J.J. Abrams’ rebooted franchise and an exaggerated version Pine did on Saturday Night Live.
MOVIES
FanSided

Flashback Friday: That time the Animaniacs roasted William Shatner

The Animaniacs weren’t ones to pull punches, even with Star Trek’s William Shatner. Fans of Star Trek will undoubtedly enjoy much that William Shatner does, inside and outside of Star Trek. His career is long and distinguished and despite being 90 years old, is quite spry and quick-witted. That doesn’t mean that he avoided getting ribbed by others in the industry. So it should come as no surprise that the popular animated series Animaniacs took some playful jabs at Shatner’s expense during its original run.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

William Shatner will embrace James Kirk on his very own star trek

Star Trek’s very own William Shatner will travel to the stars. Star Trek introduced the world to William Shatner, the man who would bring James T. Kirk to life for over 60 years. Now, the 90-year-old Shatner will have something in common with his Star Trek character that no other actor-character combination has ever had prior. Both Shatner and his character Kirk will officially have been to space.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

William Shatner’s ‘TekWar’ Adaptation in Development as Adult Animated Series

William Shatner's TekWar franchise is officially receiving a mixed-reality, animated reboot, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The upcoming series will be produced by Shatner through his Shatner Universe, as well as Pure Imagination Studios. The new series will be developed and written by Matt Michnovetz, who served as a writer on Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the recently released Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shatner
Spin

William Shatner Gets Personal on His Autobiographical New Album, Bill

Before we could get anywhere near talking about his new album, Bill, on our scheduled Zoom call, William Shatner was already marveling at my beard. Now, it’s not the first interview to be disrupted by my ample facial hair, but it’s not exactly how I was planning to start my chat with the man behind Captain James T. Kirk, dozens of other characters from my childhood, and some of the most memorable cover songs in history.
MUSIC
101.9 KING FM

Captain Kirk’s Going to Space: Shatner Set for Blue Origin Flight

William Shatner is headed to space, reportedly signing on to Jeff Bezos’ second Blue Origin crew. According to TMZ’s unnamed sources, the 90-year-old actor — whose character Captain Kirk famously served on the U.S.S. Enterprise in Star Trek — will be onboard the New Shepard capsule for a 15-minute civilian flight in October. That would make him the oldest person to ever take part in a space mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Herald

New to streaming this week: 'The Starling,' William Shatner and Billy Bob Thornton

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • The best way to remember Norm Macdonald, who died last week at age 61, is probably to surf YouTube for late-night and "Saturday Night Live" clips, sift through Twitter for anecdotes and read some of the many fine tributes written about the comedian. But while movies were a smaller part of Macdonald's output, his plain-spoken, deadpan comedy could be all the more distinct on the big screen. If his singular rhythm stood out on "SNL," he was totally out of place in studio comedies. His first film was Adam Sandler's "Billy Madison" (available for digital purchase), the first of many with Sandler. Macdonald mostly sat by the pool playing a drunk; as Sandler told it, Macdonald fell asleep in their first scene together. "Dirty Work" (1999), currently streaming on HBO Max, was one of Macdonald's few starring roles. The Bob Saget-directed film, released on the heels of Macdonald's infamous "SNL" exit, suggests a movie path that never unfolded for Macdonald. To some, it's a cult classic.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Actor#Canadian
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Dedicates Premiere to Norm MacDonald in Heartfelt Tribute

The cast and crew of The Conners dedicated the show’s season premiere to Norm MacDonald. The beloved former Saturday Night Live star died earlier this month. He was 61. The Conners gathered around their famous sofa at the end of Wednesday’s live season premiere and held a sign that read “Dedicated to the memory of our friend and colleague Norm Macdonald.” The cast shouted “Here’s to you, Norm,” as the show cut to black, Variety reported.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

Here's What Flo From the Progressive Commercials Looks Like in Real Life

Some commercials just stick with us, and when it comes to company mascots, it's hard to imagine a character who has become more iconic in recent years than Flo from Progressive. Dressed in a white apron with her brown hair tied back in a blue ribbon, Flo is known for always having a smile on her face as she pitches insurance to the viewers of the over 100 commercials she's starred in, but what about the woman behind the character? What does Flo look like in real life?
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What Was Norm Macdonald’s Net Worth When He Passed?

You’ve probably heard the news by now, but if not, it is with a heavy heart that we report that famed comedian Norm Macdonald died yesterday, September 14th, 2021, at the age of 61. Younger fans may not remember Macdonald, but since the ’90s the comedian has played a part both in front of the cameras and behind the scenes of well-known shows like Roseanne. He’s perhaps best-known for his time on Saturday Night Live and in the iconic role of Death on Family Guy. Over the course of his career, Macdonald made a decent amount of money that will hopefully be enough to help his family in the years to come. But how much is that, exactly?
CELEBRITIES
FOX40

Streaming service will pay 1 person to binge paranormal documentaries

(NEXSTAR) – Do you love all things paranormal? Do you spend your free time watching shows about ghosts, aliens and all things otherworldly? If so, MagellanTV has the job for you. The documentary streaming service wants to pay one lucky ghost-lover $2,400 to binge 24 hours of paranormal content and document the experience. Content to […]
TV SERIES
Variety

Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s ‘Mr. Corman’ Not Returning for Second Season at Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus will not be moving ahead with a second season of “Mr. Corman,” A24’s schoolteacher drama starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the streamer has confirmed. The final episode “The Big Picture” was released Friday. Gordon-Levitt created, wrote, directed and executive produced the series about a fifth grade teacher and former musician working in the San Fernando Valley. Apple TV Plus is continuing to work with Gordon-Levitt on the new animated series “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory,” for which he voices a lead character and serves as executive producer. After premiering Aug. 6, “Mr. Corman” garnered a respectable 70% on Rotten Tomatoes. It co-stars Debra...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy