Baylor Beats #14 Iowa State, 31-29

WACO, Texas – Baylor stopped a two-point try with 24 seconds left to beat No. 14 Iowa State 31-29 on Saturday. Breece Hall ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for Iowa State (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) and caught five passes for 51 yards, including a 16-yard score in the final minute that was followed by a failed two-point try. The Bears recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock. Gerry Bohanon threw for two touchdowns and ran for another for Baylor.