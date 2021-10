A Spencer man was killed Friday morning when his vehicle was hit head-on by another car that had crossed the median on Highway 20 near mile-marker 169. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 61-year-old Bryan Harken was killed while traveling westbound in his 2016 Ford Explorer when he was crashed into by 18-year-old Alexzander Purman, of Elkader, who was driving a 2011 Chevy Avalanche. Purman was traveling eastbound before crossing the median and crashing into Harken.

