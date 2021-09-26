Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.19.21

Here’s the day that was — and will be — in Florida politics. First in Sunburn and just off embargo — Trulieve’s $2.1 billion deal to acquire another cannabis MSO, Harvest Health & Recreation, is now complete with Trulieve having acquired all of the issued and outstanding voting shares of stock. With the completion of this transaction, this creates the largest U.S. cannabis operator across a combined retail and cultivation footprint basis. “The closing of this transaction marks a transformational milestone in our company’s history and positions Trulieve as the leading medical and adult-use cannabis operator in the U.S.,” stated Kim Rivers, Chief Executive Officer at Trulieve, who will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. Look for a full write-up about the deal on Florida Politics later this morning.

