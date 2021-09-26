Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.19.21
By Joe Henderson
floridapolitics.com
5 days ago
School board members in Alachua County scored a big $$ win in the battle over mask mandates. Think for a moment what America has been through in the last 60 years or so. An assassin killed John F. Kennedy. We watched the horror of 9/11 play out on live TV.
Donald Trump is almost the 'odds-on favorite' among Republicans. Gov. Ron DeSantis keeps saying he doesn’t want to be President. Bettors are starting to believe him. DeSantis continues to struggle in the shadow of Donald Trump relative to 2024 considerations, with more bad news on that front Friday. BoyleSports, one...
Many moderate Republicans switched allegiances in last year's election and backed Joe Biden because they could not abide four more years of Donald Trump. These voters, who swung from backing Trump in 2016 to Biden in 2020, helped make the difference for Biden in places where the margins were close — often, the suburbs.
President Joe Biden’s popularity has slumped after a slew of challenges in recent weeks at home and abroad for the leader who pledged to bring the country together and restore competence in government, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Fifty percent now say they approve of Biden, while 49% […]
Here’s the day that was — and will be — in Florida politics. First in Sunburn and just off embargo — Trulieve’s $2.1 billion deal to acquire another cannabis MSO, Harvest Health & Recreation, is now complete with Trulieve having acquired all of the issued and outstanding voting shares of stock. With the completion of this transaction, this creates the largest U.S. cannabis operator across a combined retail and cultivation footprint basis. “The closing of this transaction marks a transformational milestone in our company’s history and positions Trulieve as the leading medical and adult-use cannabis operator in the U.S.,” stated Kim Rivers, Chief Executive Officer at Trulieve, who will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. Look for a full write-up about the deal on Florida Politics later this morning.
Oct 1 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter (TWTR.N) to reinstate his account, Bloomberg News reported late on Friday. In July Trump sued Twitter, Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google, as well as their chief executives, alleging they...
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI -- Former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, and President Joe Biden won it. But with the former president and his allies making unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, nearly half of the Republicans running to be the next governor of Michigan say they believe fraud reversed the results of the 2020 election.
'Yet again, the delays in Washington are impacting the lives of Floridians.'. Congress’ failure to authorize funding for the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) won’t halt Florida Department of Transportation projects, but those projects could now cost taxpayers more, Gov. Ron DeSantis said. DeSantis on Friday blasted U.S. House Speaker Nancy...
This week, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis addressed the Enterprise Florida, Inc.’s (EFI) September board meeting where he praised Gov. Ron DeSantis for his leadership and criticized the Biden administration’s proposed $3.5 trillion Public Infrastructure Bill, insisting it includes a “hurricane tax” that will increase insurance premiums on all Florida homeowners.
The Cuban government is disappointed President Joe Biden has kept in place economic sanctions on Havana imposed by his predecessor, but the government remains ready to reopen a dialogue with the United States, Cuba's foreign minister said in an interview. Speaking to NBC News' Andrea Mitchell in New York, Foreign...
The Democratic mayor of Laredo, Texas, lamented during a new interview that former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies were "working" and that President Biden has allowed the situation at the U.S. southern border to get out of control. "We need to truly secure the border," Mayor Pete Saenz told the...
Over the years, Charles Chamberlain has fired off dozens of letters to the editor of his local newspaper, the Tampa Bay Times. The Spring Hill, Fla., man has pontificated on oil prices, Social Security and the influence of money in politics. He has railed against former president Donald Trump’s false election fraud claims and the “cold, calculating and cynical” ethics of herd immunity.
Ronald Dion DeSantis, the 46th Governor of Florida, is a polarizing figure. He's the common topic on a state, national and international level. Florida Governor is picking up the moves from Trump's handbook when it comes to swaying the Conservative vote. DeSantis is the new bad boy of GOP.
America's infrastructure will have to wait. Democrats in the Senate failed to reach a deal on a budget with more than $4 trillion in spending. Though legislation passed to provide immediate government funding and stave off a federal shutdown until at least Dec. 3, Speaker Nancy Pelosi canceled a late-night vote on a $1-trillion infrastructure package.
