MLB

Blue Jays' Robbie Ray: Slightly wild in 13th win

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Ray (13-6) allowed a run on three hits and four walks with six strikeouts in six innings to earn the win Saturday versus Minnesota. The southpaw gave up a sacrifice fly in the first inning, but that was the only run Minnesota scored in the game. Ray's September hasn't been as smooth as his August, as he's allowed eight runs in each month, but in just 28.2 innings this month as opposed to 41 frames last month. He's still been excellent more often than not in 2021 with a 2.68 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 244:49 K:BB across 188 innings. His last start of the regular season lines up as a pivotal home showdown versus the Yankees next week.

FanSided

Blue Jays: Robbie Ray Now The Odds-On Favourite for Cy Young Award

When Gerrit Cole was unceremoniously booed off the mound yesterday by the Yankee faithful in the Bronx after surrendering a seven-spot in an 11-1 loss, it was not only indicative of the New York Yankees’ playoff hopes taking a hit, but also of Cole’s Cy Young chances. Enter Robbie Ray:...
MLB
MLB

Ray, Blue Jays hit snag in Cy, Wild Card races

ST. PETERSBURG -- In the final mile of their marathon, the AL Cy Young Award race between Robbie Ray and Gerrit Cole has come down to who can stay on their feet long enough to reach the finish line. Ray lasted just 4 2/3 innings in Monday’s 6-4 loss to...
MLB
albuquerqueexpress.com

Slumping Jays turn to Robbie Ray vs. Twins

The Toronto Blue Jays are tied with the red-hot Seattle Mariners, two games behind the New York Yankees for the final wild-card spot in the American League with eight games to go. And despite losing three straight games, including the first two of their four-game series with the AL Central...
MLB
State
Minnesota State
chatsports.com

Blue Jays: The door is open for Robbie Ray to lock down the Cy Young

We knew it may come down to the performance in this very series, and Gerrit Cole may have just left the door open for Robbie Ray to lock down the Cy Young award on Thursday. Ray will make his final start of what has been a career year for the 29 year old, and one worthy of winning the American League’s top honour for pitching performance. He’s made 31 starts and posted a 2.68 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP across 188.0 innings, striking out 244 in the process. As of this writing on Wednesday evening (after Cole’s start), Ray is still leading the AL in ERA, WHIP, strikeouts, and opponent’s batting average, and if he throws more than 4.
MLB
New York Post

Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction: Robbie Ray will propel Toronto

Warning. Stitches is 3-0 in Thursday night NFL games. Go, Jags!. Well the Yankees responded, didn’t they? On the verge of being left outside the playoff bubble they rattled off seven straight wins (but an eighth did not happen Wednesday night in Toronto) and are likely to snag the top wild card in the AL.
NFL
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
USA Today

Baz wins debut, AL East-leading Rays beat Blue Jays 6-4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane Baz pitched two-hit ball for five innings to win his major league debut and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays cut Toronto’s lead in the wild-card chase, holding off the Blue Jays 6-4 on Monday night. Tampa Bay holds a seven-game advantage over second-place...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Rays shoot for series win over Blue Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays are chasing a second consecutive American League East title, and the organization added to its playoff plans on Monday. On Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Fla., the Rays (93-58) and Blue Jays (84-66) meet for the second game of a three-game series, a night after Tampa Bay unveiled rookie hurler Shane Baz, the organization’s top overall prospect.
MLB
Sun-Journal

MLB roundup: Blue Jays hold off Rays 4-2 to retain second wild-card spot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rookie Alek Manoah rebounded from early control issues to last six innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Tuesday night to improve to a major league-best 16-4 in September. Toronto maintained a half-game lead over the New York...
MLB
theScore

Rays clinch 3rd consecutive playoff berth with win over Blue Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays clinched a playoff spot after Wednesday afternoon's 7-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rays are the first American League team to guarantee themselves a spot in the postseason, joining the National League's San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Milwaukee Brewers. This marks the...
MLB
Yardbarker

Controversy, Wild Pitching, and More Takeaways From Blue Jays Win Over Rays

Jordan Romano released a long breath before missing with his eighth consecutive ball. An out away from victory, but a hit from defeat, the Blue Jays hopes for a needed win dipped for a brief moment in the ninth. Toronto's shutdown closer walked the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the inning, after quickly dispatching the first two Tampa Bay batters. But, on Romano's 25th pitch of the night, he earned an exhale, inducing a game-ending fly ball off the bat of Joey Wendle.
MLB
News-Democrat

Manoah helps Blue Jays top Rays 4-2, maintain wild-card spot

Rookie Alek Manoah rebounded from early control issues to last six innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Tuesday night to improve to a major league-best 16-4 in September. Toronto maintained a half-game lead lead over the New York Yankees for the...
MLB
UPI News

Rays clinch postseason spot with win over Blue Jays

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Austin Meadows hit a three-run homer and Tampa Bay Rays pitchers held a powerful, Vladimir-Guerrero-Jr-led lineup to just four hits to beat the Toronto Blue Jays and clinch a postseason berth in their 153rd game of 2021. Left fielder Randy Arozarena recorded three hits in the...
MLB

