Blue Jays' Robbie Ray: Slightly wild in 13th win

Ray (13-6) allowed a run on three hits and four walks with six strikeouts in six innings to earn the win Saturday versus Minnesota. The southpaw gave up a sacrifice fly in the first inning, but that was the only run Minnesota scored in the game. Ray's September hasn't been as smooth as his August, as he's allowed eight runs in each month, but in just 28.2 innings this month as opposed to 41 frames last month. He's still been excellent more often than not in 2021 with a 2.68 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 244:49 K:BB across 188 innings. His last start of the regular season lines up as a pivotal home showdown versus the Yankees next week.