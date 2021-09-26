Blue Jays' Marcus Semien: Goes yard in win
Semien went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over Minnesota. The 31-year-old's 43rd homer of the year tied him with Davey Johnson for the most in a single season by a second baseman. Semien's power surge has seen him swat 11 long balls in 24 September games. He's added a .271/.341/.548 slash line with 99 RBI, 111 runs scored and 15 stolen bases across 692 plate appearances in arguably the best year of his career.www.cbssports.com
