Blue Jays' Marcus Semien: Goes yard in win

Marcus Semien still views himself as a shortstop despite his historical campaign as the Toronto Blue Jays starting second baseman. "That's great," Semien said Saturday when asked about matching the MLB single-season record for homers by a second baseman, according to Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith. "I still see myself as a shortstop. I've been playing the position for so long. Now I go over there to second, and I'm hitting more home runs, so it's all good. I've never had my name in any record book, so it's really cool."

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO