Blue Jays' Marcus Semien: Goes yard in win

 6 days ago

Semien went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over Minnesota. The 31-year-old's 43rd homer of the year tied him with Davey Johnson for the most in a single season by a second baseman. Semien's power surge has seen him swat 11 long balls in 24 September games. He's added a .271/.341/.548 slash line with 99 RBI, 111 runs scored and 15 stolen bases across 692 plate appearances in arguably the best year of his career.

Semien's 40th homer lifts Blue Jays back into playoff spot

TORONTO (AP) — Marcus Semien became the fifth second baseman to hit 40 home runs in a season, and the Toronto Blue Jays moved back into a playoff position by beating the Minnesota Twins 6-2 Saturday. Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer, and Bo Bichette had three hits and two...
Marcus Semien's 44th HR sets mark for second basemen

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Marcus Semien put an exclamation point on his memorable season Wednesday night, breaking the single-season record for home runs by a second baseman. Semien's 44th homer, a two-run shot in the first inning against the New York Yankees, broke a record that stood for nearly five decades. Davey Johnson hit 43 home runs for the Atlanta Braves in 1973. That was 17 years before Semien was born and four years before the Blue Jays franchise came into existence.
Blue Jays' Semien: 'I still see myself as a shortstop'

Marcus Semien still views himself as a shortstop despite his historical campaign as the Toronto Blue Jays starting second baseman. "That's great," Semien said Saturday when asked about matching the MLB single-season record for homers by a second baseman, according to Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith. "I still see myself as a shortstop. I've been playing the position for so long. Now I go over there to second, and I'm hitting more home runs, so it's all good. I've never had my name in any record book, so it's really cool."
Semien Ties Home Run Record; Springer Breaks Slump in Blue Jays' Win

Only Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has worn Toronto's home run jacket more than Marcus Semien this season, yet when the Blue Jays' second baseman donned the coat in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Twins, he made history. In the fifth inning, Semien blasted his 43rd home run of the season—a 407-foot...
Marcus Semien Hits Record-Setting 44th Home Run

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays slugger and former Cal standout Marcus Semien set a major league record for home runs by a second baseman when he hit his 44th of the season on Wednesday night against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Semien's homer, a two-run drive into the left field bullpen,...
Marcus Semien
Davey Johnson
Homer
Slash
Detroit Tigers: Marcus Semien is looking more intriguing by the day

The Detroit Tigers season is all but finished, and the offseason will begin soon. While some teams are going to continue into the fall chasing the World Series title, the Tigers will start evaluating the offseason plans. One of these plans will be possibly spending some money to beef up...
Blue Jays' Semien sets single-season record for HRs by 2nd baseman

Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Marcus Semien hit his 44th home run of the year in the first inning of Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees, setting an MLB single-season record for homers by a second baseman. He hit the record blast against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to give the...
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Picks up three hits in win

Bichette went 3-for-4 with three singles, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Twins. Bichette slapped three singles off Minnesota on Saturday, none bigger than his base knock in the seventh that cashed in two insurance runs. With the trio of hits, the 23-year-old is now hitting .353 in September with four home runs and 14 RBI.
Semien helps Blue Jays move past Yanks to playoff position

TORONTO (AP) — Marcus Semien became the fifth second baseman to hit 40 home runs in a season, and the Toronto Blue Jays moved back into a playoff position by beating the Minnesota Twins 6-2 Saturday. Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer, Bo Bichette had three hits and two RBIs...
Matz Boosts Case for Postseason Usage in Blue Jays' Win

TORONTO — As important as every game is for the Blue Jays during their postseason chase, there's also a lot at stake for Blue Jays starter Steven Matz. The 30-year-old has been a revelation for Toronto since being acquired in an under-the-radar offseason trade for Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Diaz and minor league pitcher John Winckowski.
Rays shoot for series win over Blue Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays are chasing a second consecutive American League East title, and the organization added to its playoff plans on Monday. On Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Fla., the Rays (93-58) and Blue Jays (84-66) meet for the second game of a three-game series, a night after Tampa Bay unveiled rookie hurler Shane Baz, the organization's top overall prospect.
Marcus Semien Bet on Himself and Then Went on to Make History in Toronto

The signing of Marcus Semien to the Toronto Blue Jays was one of the most unheralded moves in the offseason; especially with the Jays’ core of Bo Bichette, Teoscar Hernandez, George Springer, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. already in place. Semien just broke the record for most Home Runs by a Second Baseman in MLB history and may go down as one of the greatest one-year free agent signings of all-time considering the surplus value he provided to the 6ix this season.
Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays take care of business with matinee win over Twins

The season is down to six games and the Jays are a game out of a wild-card berth. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. A September to Remember that has three monstrous games remaining, all against the New York Yankees, continued with the Jays’ 17th win in 24 games in the month as they assured themselves of a return trip home to the Rogers Centre with no worse than a one-game deficit in that wild-card race with a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Twins.
Rays clinch 3rd consecutive playoff berth with win over Blue Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays clinched a playoff spot after Wednesday afternoon's 7-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rays are the first American League team to guarantee themselves a spot in the postseason, joining the National League's San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Milwaukee Brewers. This marks the...
