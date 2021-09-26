Twins' John Gant: Lasts three innings in return

Kazmir allowed one run (zero earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings Wednesday against the Padres. He did not factor into the decision. Kazmir made just his third MLB start this season and his first since early July after having his contract selected to face the Padres. He gave the Giants four quality innings but ran into some trouble in the fifth after loading the bases on a pair of walks and a base hit. A run would score on a catcher's interference ruling, ending Kazmir's day at 71 pitches. Camilo Doval came on in relief and did a fantastic job preventing any more damage from occurring with a strikeout and a double play. Johnny Cueto (elbow) is set to begin a rehab assignment Thursday, suggesting his return to the rotation is near. With Cueto set to be activated soon, Kazmir very well could be sent back down to Triple-A for the remainder of the season. The 37-year-old owns a 4.09 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 10L4 K:BB over 11 innings.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO