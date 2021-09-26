Twins' John Gant: Lasts three innings in return
Gant (5-10) took the loss Saturday versus Minnesota. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks with a strikeout in three innings. The right-hander missed just one day over the minimum while on the injured list with an abdominal strain. He was solid Saturday, throwing 32 of 47 pitches for strikes, and Teoscar Hernandez's solo shot in the second inning accounted for the only earned run on Gant's line. Through 106 innings, Gant owns a 3.74 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 89:69 K:BB. He's projected for one more start this season, tentatively set as a road date in Kansas City during next weekend's three-game series.www.cbssports.com
