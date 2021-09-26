CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays' George Springer: Swats two-run homer

 6 days ago

Springer went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-1 win over Minnesota. The 32-year-old started in center field for the second straight day, and he played the full game. Springer's biggest contribution was his homer in the seventh inning to solidify Toronto's lead. The outfielder is hitting just .160 (13-for-81) through 20 games in September. His overall slash line is at .234/.328/.502 with 18 long balls, 39 RBI, 50 runs scored and three stolen bases through 308 plate appearances.

Blue Jays: Springer in the outfield opens up the batting order possibilities

Marred by injuries for a good chunk of the season, Blue Jays outfielder George Springer appears to be healthy again as the club contends for a postseason position this year. The AL Wild Card contest is starting to come down to the wire, as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are currently tied within the Wild Card standings while the Blue Jays sit 2.0 games back, followed closely by the Seattle Mariners who sit 3.0 games back.
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Homers during early rally

Bichette went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-3 win over Minnesota. All of Toronto's runs came in the first inning, including a two-run blast from Bichette. It's his fifth homer in his last 11 games, and he's now gone deep 26 times this year. Overall, the 23-year-old shortstop is slashing .294/.341/.472 with 97 RBI, 113 runs scored and 22 stolen bases across 636 plate appearances.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Semien's 40th homer lifts Blue Jays back into playoff spot

TORONTO (AP) — Marcus Semien became the fifth second baseman to hit 40 home runs in a season, and the Toronto Blue Jays moved back into a playoff position by beating the Minnesota Twins 6-2 Saturday. Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer, and Bo Bichette had three hits and two...
Polanco on a good run since joining Blue Jays organization

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) While he may not have played in the MLB since leaving the Pittsburgh Pirates, but Gregory Polanco has been on a roll in Triple-A. After the Pirates cut the long time outfielder, he was scooped up by the Toronto Blue Jays organization and sent to Triple-A Buffalo.
George Springer
Homer
Slash
Post-Bulletin

Twins topple Blue Jays with 4 home runs

Jorge Polanco hit a two-run home run, Josh Donaldson, Miguel Sano and Brent Rooker added solo shots and the visiting Minnesota Twins defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 on Friday night. Rooker also had an RBI double for the Twins (65-83) in the opener of a three-game series and the...
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Walks, homers haunt as Twins fall to Blue Jays 6-2

TORONTO — Walks will punish any pitcher, even those who rarely give them up. So the Twins were reminded Saturday, when starter Bailey Ober and reliever Jovani Moran combined to put six extra Blue Jays on base. Half of them scored, allowing Toronto to pull away to a 6-2 victory at Rogers Centre.
MLB
Where Does Struggling Ryu Fit Into Blue Jays' Playoff Run?

TORONTO — Imagine you had a crystal ball. Let's say, before the season began, this crystal ball—without telling you anything about the season itself—prophesized the Blue Jays would play in the 2021 AL wild-card game. At that same time, if someone asked you who would start the wild-card game, the...
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Homers in win

Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Twins. Hernandez landed the big blow for the Blue Jays on Saturday, taking Bailey Ober deep to left field for a three-run homer that gave Toronto a 4-2 lead. After going ice cold at the end of August, the 28-year-old has turned it around with a .371 average and six home runs in September.
Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Marcus Semien: Hits homer No. 40

Semien went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Twins. Semien socked yet another homer Saturday, taking Bailey Ober deep to get the Blue Jays on the board in the fourth. With this latest bomb, Semien became only the fifth second baseman in MLB history to hit 40 home runs in a season. He is now just three round-trippers behind Davey Johnson for the all-time mark of 43, which was set in 1973.
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Homers in close loss

Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Rays. Gurriel hit one of three home runs on the night for the Blue Jays, with his coming in the fifth off Shane Baz. The 27-year-old is in the midst of a crazy productive month at the plate, as he's slashing .358/.429/.761 with six homers, 28 RBI, 16 runs scored and 9:11 BB:K over 19 games in September. He is a large part in helping the Blue Jays climb back into the Wild Card picture with just under two weeks left to go in the season.
