Blue Jays' George Springer: Swats two-run homer

Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Rays. Gurriel hit one of three home runs on the night for the Blue Jays, with his coming in the fifth off Shane Baz. The 27-year-old is in the midst of a crazy productive month at the plate, as he's slashing .358/.429/.761 with six homers, 28 RBI, 16 runs scored and 9:11 BB:K over 19 games in September. He is a large part in helping the Blue Jays climb back into the Wild Card picture with just under two weeks left to go in the season.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO