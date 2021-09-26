Blue Jays' George Springer: Swats two-run homer
Springer went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-1 win over Minnesota. The 32-year-old started in center field for the second straight day, and he played the full game. Springer's biggest contribution was his homer in the seventh inning to solidify Toronto's lead. The outfielder is hitting just .160 (13-for-81) through 20 games in September. His overall slash line is at .234/.328/.502 with 18 long balls, 39 RBI, 50 runs scored and three stolen bases through 308 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com
