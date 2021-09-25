CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds' Joey Votto: Late scratch with knee issue

Cover picture for the articleVotto was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Nationals due to left knee soreness, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Votto was penciled in to start at first base, per usual, before being scratched due to the knee injury. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 38-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status. Tyler Stephenson will enter the starting nine in his absence.

