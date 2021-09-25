Reds' Joey Votto: Late scratch with knee issue

Votto went 3-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and two walks in Monday's win over the Pirates. The first baseman launched a two-run blast off of Dillon Peters in the third inning before going deep again in his next at-bat in the fifth. The two long balls put his season total at 33 -- his highest total since 2017. He has now reached base in seven straight contests while batting .444 with three home runs and five RBI over that stretch.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO