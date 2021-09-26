CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Scores lone run in loss

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Polanco went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in Saturday's 6-1 loss to Toronto. The infielder singled, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Mitch Garver in the first inning, but that was the extent of Minnesota's run production. Polanco is in a bit of a skid to end the season, going just 3-for-26 across his last seven games. He's still put together a strong .271/.325/.505 slash line with career highs in home runs (31) and RBI (91) while adding 93 runs scored and 10 stolen bases through 146 contests.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jorge Polanco sitting for Minnesota on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Polanco moves to the bench on Wednesday with Andrelton Simmons starting at shortstop. Simmons will bat eighth versus right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Simmons for 7.4 FanDuel points on...
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Ignites offense early Wednesday

Buxton went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Tigers. After Luis Arraez and Byron Buxton opened the game with singles off Detroit starter Casey Mize, Polanco stepped to the plate and launched his 32nd homer of the season. It snapped a nine-game homerless funk for Polanco, who is just 6-for-37 (.162) over his last 10 contests. Despite the recent rough patch, Polanco has been terrific in 2021, hitting .271 with an .832 OPS while establishing career highs in homers and RBI (94). He's also thrown in 11 stolen bases (17 attempts) for good measure.
MLB
fantraxhq.com

Buy or Sell – League Winners In Jorge Polanco & Adam Wainwright

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. To close out the fantasy baseball season, we’ll break down a hitter and pitcher that consistently performed well throughout the season. When digging into the surface and advanced stats, it’ll help decide whether to buy or sell each player for the 2022 season. Jorge Polanco felt like a safer middle infielder that could accumulate counting stats. Meanwhile, veteran Adam Wainwright hadn’t popped on my radar heading into the start of the 2021 season. Scrolling through the Razzball Player Rater, and both Polanco and Wainwright sit as top-50 players overall. Just like we all expected, right.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
arcamax.com

Jorge Polanco's quick home run sparks Twins to 5-2 victory over Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco's newfound status as the Twins' home run leader seems to be making him impatient. Polanco, bidding to join Brian Dozier as the only second basemen ever to lead Minnesota in home runs, watched Luis Arraez open the Twins' first at-bat with a four-pitch single to right off Tigers starter Casey Mize, and observed Byron Buxton follow that with a 3-and-2 single into the hole at shortstop.
MLB
Derrick

Polanco, Pineda help Twins beat Tigers 5-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco launched a three-run homer and Michael Pineda was solid in his last start of the year as the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 on Wednesday night. Minnesota began the game with three hits against right-hander Casey Mize. After singles by Luis Arraez and...
MLB
Twinkie Town

Twins 5, Tigers 2: Jorge and Big Mike are enough

The Twins need to manage to avoid three more losses in order to keep from racking up 90 on the season. With the last two series of the season coming against Detroit and Kansas City, the Twins even have a real chance to get out of last place in the A.L. Central. While it’s all psychological at this point, performances such as the back-to-back showings against the Tigers this week will certainly get it done.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Mitch Garver
Person
Slash
wiartonecho.com

Ryu's struggles doom Jays from the outset in loss to Twins

There was a time, not that long ago in the current season, that Hyun Jin Ryu was considered the ace of this Blue Jays pitching staff. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Right now most would have him a distant fifth in the...
MLB
audacy.com

Polanco on a good run since joining Blue Jays organization

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) While he may not have played in the MLB since leaving the Pittsburgh Pirates, but Gregory Polanco has been on a roll in Triple-A. After the Pirates cut the long time outfielder, he was scooped up by the Toronto Blue Jays organization and sent to Triple-A Buffalo.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourtownny.com

Twins Tower Above 9/11 Loss

On September 10, 2001, the Friedman family was engrossed in Monday Night Football. 11-year-old twins Dan and Mike were camped out in front of the TV with their father, Andrew, watching the Giants duke it out against the Denver Broncos. When the boys couldn’t stay up long enough to see the end of the game, Andrew wrote a note that the Giants had lost 31-20 and left it at their bedside. They did not know that this late night game would be the last memory of their dad; a memory that would blend into the horror of the days that followed.
NFL
Reuters

Twins topple Blue Jays with four home runs

EditorsNote: Updates 3rd graf with Blue Jays’ wild-card positioning, changed to “five-run third inning” in 8th graf, other minor edits. Jorge Polanco hit a two-run home run, Josh Donaldson, Miguel Sano and Brent Rooker added solo shots and the visiting Minnesota Twins defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 on Friday night.
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

Toronto Falls a Game Behind Yankees with Loss to Twins

The Twins notched a 7-2 win over the Blue Jays as Nick Gordon drove in four runs and Michael Pineda won his third straight start. Toronto fell a full game behind the Yankees for the second AL wild card and finished the game without Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who had his hand stepped on by teammate Randal Grichuk in the outfield.
MLB
FanSided

4 players on the St. Louis Cardinals playoff roster bubble

The St. Louis Cardinals need to decide whom to cut from the 28-man roster for the playoff run. The term “long shot” would have been kind to describe the St. Louis Cardinals’ chances of making the postseason just one month ago. But the Cardinals of September have been a ferocious bunch, scratching, clawing and pecking their way into the second National League Wild Card position. Say what you will about the expanded playoffs, but this year, I’m glad they exist.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Marietta Daily Journal

Atlanta Braves

Braves All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman hits free agency this offseason, but he said he hopes to remain in Atlanta. The Philadelphia Phillies will have their best shot to catch the Atlanta Braves in the National League East when the teams begin a three-game …
MLB
minnesotasportsfan.com

Twins to Make Another Run at Extending Byron Buxton

Byron Buxton is quickly becoming the most clamored for contract extension that we’ve seen from this Minnesota Twins fanbase since Joe Mauer, before the Pohlads wrote him a $184 million check to be cashed over 8 seasons. Good or bad. President of Baseball Operations, Derek Falvey and his General Manager,...
MLB
Effingham Daily News

Late score not enough for Effingham in loss to Mattoon

For nearly the entire game, nothing seemed to go in Effingham's direction. However, the Flaming Hearts found a sliver of hope in the waning moments Friday night against Mattoon (2-2, 2-1 Apollo Conference) that gave them a chance. With 2:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, junior quarterback Tanner Pontious dropped...
MATTOON, IL
chatsports.com

Philly Lone Star scores eight on Ukies to advance in local qualifying for 2022 U.S. Open Cup

Bill Walleekendeh wasn’t planning to play in Philadelphia Lone Star’s second round local qualifying match against Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals on Saturday. But when Mohamed Conde went down with an injury just before halftime, the Lone Star veteran stepped in and contributed a second half hat trick to a barrage of goals in an 8-2 win at John Bertram High School’s athletic field in southwest Philadelphia.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy