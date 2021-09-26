Twins' Jorge Polanco: Scores lone run in loss
Polanco went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in Saturday's 6-1 loss to Toronto. The infielder singled, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Mitch Garver in the first inning, but that was the extent of Minnesota's run production. Polanco is in a bit of a skid to end the season, going just 3-for-26 across his last seven games. He's still put together a strong .271/.325/.505 slash line with career highs in home runs (31) and RBI (91) while adding 93 runs scored and 10 stolen bases through 146 contests.www.cbssports.com
