Route 2020 of Dubai Metro prepares for launch

Three workers died and more than 70 suffered serious injuries building Dubai's Expo 2020 site, officials said on Saturday, insisting safety standards were "world-class". The figures were revealed after the European parliament called for a boycott of the six-month world fair, criticising the United Arab Emirates' human rights record and "inhumane" practises towards immigrant labourers. More than 200,000 workers constructed the huge site on the outskirts of Dubai, which features hundreds of pavilions and other facilities on a showground twice the size of Monaco. The UAE and fellow Gulf nation Qatar, host of next year's World Cup, are frequently in the crosshairs of activist groups over their treatment of labourers, often from South Asia, who build their ambitious developments.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 1 HOUR AGO