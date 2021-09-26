CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Route 2020 of Dubai Metro prepares for launch

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director general of the Dubai Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled a series of infrastructure improvements across the emirate ahead of the opening of Expo 2020 next week. In total, the body has completed 15 projects to serve the event, costing more than AED15 billion.

