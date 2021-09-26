CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Swanson Russell hires seven in Lincoln and Omaha

Lincoln Journal Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln, Neb. (Sept. 25, 2021) – Swanson Russell welcomes Caitlin Moser, Stephen Cornelius, Shaylee Vice, Will Sharpe, Mariah Pollett, Jordan Snader and Tanner Boesiger. Moser joins the agency as an email marketing and results coordinator in the Lincon office. Prior to joining Swanson Russell, Moser worked at Hampton Enterprises – Properties & Construction as a marketing coordinator and executive assistant. The Hickman, Nebraska, native holds an associate degree from Southeast Community College and digital marketing certification from the Digital Marketing Institute.

journalstar.com

