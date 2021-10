BOSTON and THE WOODLANDS, Texas—Two hotel and resort management companies have aligned forces, creating one organization strategically positioned for the future of the global hospitality industry: Benchmark Pyramid. With a worldwide portfolio of 210 properties and annual operating revenue under management of more than $3 billion, the new company captures the strengths of Benchmark Global Hospitality, a leader in the development and management of independent and lifestyle properties, and Pyramid Hotel Group, with its success across branded/franchise and resort properties. Benchmark Pyramid’s combined centers will deliver improved and accelerated results focused on service to owners and hotel guests.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO