After 12 years in the oil industry, Texas A&M graduate Sarah Ables pivoted her professional life toward popsicles. Ables, 37, opened a franchise of Frios Gourmet Pops in Montgomery in March 2020, just a few weeks before life came to a halt due to COVID-19. She has now expanded her franchise into Aggieland, where her Frios trailer is part of a new food truck park on University Drive near Wellborn Road.