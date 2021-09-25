CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Timberwolves 2021 Betting Preview & Predictions

By Will Moorman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2020-21 season went about like how Minnesota Timberwolves fans pictured it going. The team struggled before changing coaches midseason. Although blaming injuries always seems like an easy copout, the only Timberwolves key player to not miss time due to injury was number one draft pick, Anthony Edwards. Minnesota fired coach Ryan Saunders and brought in Chris Finch during the season. This move should give T’Wolves fans some hope. The team was 7-24 under Saunders and improved to 16-25 under Finch, who was navigating with a weakened team.

