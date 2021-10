The longest mountain roller coaster in the country is open for fall in Lake Placid in Upstate New York!. Called the “Cliffside Coaster,” the ride (that opened for the first time one year ago) is located on Mt. Van Hoevenberg, a cross country ski, snowshoe, biathlon & mountain biking center in Lake Placid with 50km of terrain. The coaster was created for not only tons of fun, but also to learn about the rich Olympic history of the Lake Placid area for bobsledding. The coaster follows the alignment of the 1932 and 1980 Olympic bobsled track in the same place.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO