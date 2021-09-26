D.C. Digest: Inhofe wants more Afghanistan hearings

U.S Senator Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, questions whether Al-Qaeda is still a threat. Sen. Inhofe presented this question on Tuesday to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of the U.S. Central Command. He stated that President Biden claimed on July 8 that Al-Qaeda was gone from Afghanistan before asking the generals if that were true. After a long pause, Austin said he thinks there are still remnants of Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO