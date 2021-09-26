D.C. Digest: Inhofe wants more Afghanistan hearings
Afghan perceivers: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe continued his demands last week for more information about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Following a closed door meeting with several high-ranking Pentagon officials, including Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, Inhofe said, “Now, more than ever, I’m certain we are going to require multiple open hearings in the coming weeks and months to get a complete picture.”tulsaworld.com
