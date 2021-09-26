CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

D.C. Digest: Inhofe wants more Afghanistan hearings

By Randy Krehbiel
Tulsa World
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfghan perceivers: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe continued his demands last week for more information about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Following a closed door meeting with several high-ranking Pentagon officials, including Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, Inhofe said, “Now, more than ever, I’m certain we are going to require multiple open hearings in the coming weeks and months to get a complete picture.”

Minot Daily News

Former Minot AFB commander reflects on Afghanistan withdrawal hearings

Three key military leaders testified this week before the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate Armed Services Committees’ hearings on the Afghanistan withdrawal. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central command; and retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, secretary of defense gave testimony.
MINOT, ND
Tulsa World

Letter: Oklahoma congressional delegation needs to support Afghan women

After U.S. troops withdrew from Afghanistan on Aug. 15, the Taliban seized Kabul. The Taliban’s governmental power is reversing steps taken for gender equality. Men are taking women’s jobs, male guardians have control over women, and women are not allowed to attend schools. It is estimated that 1.4 million Afghan women are vulnerable and lack valuable support.
OKLAHOMA STATE
New York Post

Biden slammed as ‘delusional’ over Afghanistan withdrawal during Milley hearing

The ranking member of the House Armed Services committee slammed President Biden on Wednesday for the “extraordinary disaster” of the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in which 13 service members were killed, saying the president is “delusional” in his assessment of the event. In his opening statement prior to hearing...
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

Top takeaways from marathon Senate hearing on Afghanistan failures

BIDEN ACCUSED OF LYING: In Senate testimony yesterday, Army Gen. Mark Milley and Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, chairman of the Joint Chiefs and head of the U.S. Central Command, respectively, confirmed what everyone in Washington pretty much already knew. Senior U.S. military leaders opposed the complete withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and advised President Joe Biden that going ahead with the Trump plan posed significant risk of Afghanistan once again becoming a terrorist haven.
FOREIGN POLICY
weisradio.com

Rogers Opening Statement at Hearing on Afghanistan Withdrawal

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL), Lead Republican of the House Armed Services Committee, delivered the following opening statement at a hearing on the Afghanistan withdrawal. Lead Republican Rogers’ remarks as prepared for delivery:. Regardless of how you feel about the decision to remove troops from Afghanistan, I...
FOREIGN POLICY
illinoisnewsnow.com

Afghanistan updates: Milley, Austin face grilling in Senate hearing

(NEW YORK) — It’s been nearly one month since the U.S. withdrew all U.S. troops from Afghanistan on President Joe Biden’s order, ending a chaotic evacuation operation after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban seized the capital Kabul. Since then, the U.S. has facilitated the departure of at least...
FOREIGN POLICY
fox40jackson.com

Milley, Austin, McKenzie to testify on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal at Senate hearing

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and head of U.S. Central Command Gen. Frank McKenzie are set to testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee Wednesday morning and are expected to face a grilling from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle over the Biden administration’s chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Inhofe Q&A Confirms Al-Qaeda Still "At War" with U.S.

U.S Senator Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, questions whether Al-Qaeda is still a threat. Sen. Inhofe presented this question on Tuesday to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of the U.S. Central Command. He stated that President Biden claimed on July 8 that Al-Qaeda was gone from Afghanistan before asking the generals if that were true. After a long pause, Austin said he thinks there are still remnants of Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTRE

ETN: Gray correspondent talks about ongoing hearings on Afghanistan

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gray TV White House correspondent Jon Decker spoke with East Texas Now Host Jeremy Butler about the ongoing hearings regarding Afghanistan Tuesday. Decker said, so far, the hearing has been a “fascinating inside look” into the decision to pull all U.S. military personnel and citizens out of Afghanistan earlier this year. He added they heard testimony from the Secretary of Defense, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the commanding officer of the U.S. Central Command.
TYLER, TX
Tulsa World

D.C. Digest: Hern says Democrats' spending plan endangers Medicare Advantage

Dis-advantage: First District Congressman Kevin Hern said he’s concerned that Medicare Advantage, otherwise known as Part C, might be in trouble because of changes to Medicare sought be Democrats. Traditional Medicare — Parts A (hospitalization) and B (outpatient care) — is administered by the federal government. Part A is funded...
U.S. POLITICS
WREG

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — With only hours to spare, President Joe Biden signed legislation to avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3. Congress had passed the bill earlier Thursday. The back-to-back votes by the Senate and then the House averted one crisis, but delays on another continue as the political […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

Senate confirms Stone-Manning to head BLM, overcoming months of GOP attacks

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. Senate voted along party lines Thursday night to make Tracy Stone-Manning the first confirmed director of the Bureau of Land Management since the Obama administration. The vote, 50-45, ended a contentious confirmation process for Stone-Manning, a senior adviser for conservation policy at the National Wildlife Federation who served as chief of staff to […] The post Senate confirms Stone-Manning to head BLM, overcoming months of GOP attacks appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS

