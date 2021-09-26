The 10 items every kitchen needs, according to experts

Cooking isn't always easy. If you're an amateur home chef, you're likely always on the hunt for new gadgets to simplify your time in the kitchen. Meet Dreamfarm, an Australian cooking brand that makes housewares and kitchen gadgets that look like something out of a dream. These aren't your grandma's wooden spoons or hand-me-down pot and pans—Dreamfarm makes innovative cooking tools that are equal parts fun and functional. Unlike some gadgets that are either way too trendy or can only be used on rare occasions, Dreamfarm products are designed for everyday use. Its line of products are tools you recognize in everyday cooking, just with a twist to up your home-chef game even more.

