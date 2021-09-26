For top horse racing without Triple Crown crowds, try Keeneland, not Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs is an awe-inspiring temple to thoroughbred racing. The fastest two minutes in sports takes place on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs in Louisville, a 147-acre temple to thoroughbred racing. On Derby day, about 170,000 spectators, who pay at least around $400 for a reserved seat, cram into the largest non-auto racing sports venue in the country. The grandstand is so big that its iconic twin spires are almost overwhelmed by the luxury box towers that now bookend them.