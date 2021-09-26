CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

PVC rain suit

safetyandhealthmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis three-piece yellow PVC rain suit includes a jacket, a detachable hood and elastic waist pants. It features snap enclosures at the ankles and wrists. The suit is made of 0.1-millimeter single-ply PVC and comes with two outer pockets. It is available in sizes small through 6X. Product information is...

www.safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Winter jacket line

Help keep workers warm and safe when outdoors this winter with Pyramex RC7P35 Series, RPB36 Series and RPB3511 Series jackets. The RC7P35 Series (shown) is a waterproof, hi-vis jacket that features an outer parka and is rated to ANSI Type R, Class 3 and ANSI/ISEA 107-2015: AATCC 127 Waterproof standards. The RPB36 Series jacket – which features a lime Teflon-treated waterproof, hi-vis ripstop polyester shell – has an outer parka and an inner fleece jacket, and meets ANSI Type R, Class 3 safety standards. The RPB3511 Series jacket has all heat-sealed seams, a dual zipper front closure with a hook-and-loop storm flap, and a concealed detachable hood with drawstring and slack adjustment. The jacket meets ANSI Type O Class 1 and ANSI/ISEA 107-2015: ATCC 127 Waterproof standards.
APPAREL
hunker.com

Can You Use PVC in Underground Plumbing?

PVC, or polyvinyl chloride pipe, is the most commonly used pipe in residential projects. You may know PVC as the white piping that comes with a variety of fittings and sizes, which makes it great for plumbing and other home projects. One question that comes up often about this popular white piping is: "Can you use PVC in underground plumbing?" And the good news is you can. However, the installation must follow all codes and regulations for your residential area.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

6 Types of Cat Litter Boxes

Find the litter box that best matches your pet and your home. In the market for a new litter box for your cat? So many options and choices abound that it can be hard to figure out which kind to buy. Here’s a rundown of six popular litter box styles so you can determine the right one for you and your feline friend.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pvc#Safety Health
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Hands-free earplug dispenser

The TouchFree EcoStation is a 100% hands-free earplug dispenser. Users place their hand under the automatic sensor and a pair of earplugs will drop right into their palm. With the TouchFree EcoStation, employers can eliminate touch points and choose a greener, cleaner workplace for all. The EcoStation comes ready to go with no setup or assembly needed – just insert batteries.
ELECTRONICS
Silicon Valley

A suite twist on extra space

There’s nothing like extra space. And a new home is just the place to find or create some. When given the chance to upgrade a loft to a bedroom or a main-level bedroom to a suite, new-home buyers can’t lose by taking the upgrade. Builders offer upgrades like these to provide buyers with flexibility in everything from lifestyle arrangements and flow to final purchase price.
INTERIOR DESIGN
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Prevent falls when working near rooftop hatches

Guarding floor and wall openings and holes is a requirement under OSHA’s fall protection standard. Hatches, which provide workers with direct access to a rooftop where equipment is often stored, fall under this requirement. Help prevent falls when working near hatches. According to CPWR – The Center for Construction Research...
INDUSTRY
SPY

Make Laundry Day Less of a Chore With One of the Best Laundry Baskets

The average person is more than happy to spend time choosing the right TV, the right home theater system and the right streaming device. However, when it comes to the less glamorous items in the household, not so much. While you may not get the same level of enjoyment from the best laundry baskets, shoe racks and cotton sheets, most people don’t realize the difference picking the right one/ones for your personal needs can make. Why and How to Choose the Best Laundry Basket Choosing a laundry basket that is well suited to your needs ensures it’s capable of performing the exact...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Mercury News

A suite twist on extra space

There’s nothing like extra space. And a new home is just the place to find or create some. When given the chance to upgrade a loft to a bedroom or a main-level bedroom to a suite, new-home buyers can’t lose by taking the upgrade. Builders offer upgrades like these to provide buyers with flexibility in everything from lifestyle arrangements and flow to final purchase price.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy