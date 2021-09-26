New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons: How to watch NFL Week 3 | Time, TV, FREE live stream

It’s time for Week 3 of NFL RedZone as fans get set for another Sunday of commercial-free football. The channel is back at it after some technical issues this past week and should be good to go for fans to enjoy the action. The focus in the early action will be on the quarterbacks as a number of teams are dealing with injuries at the position. Of note, rookie quarterback Justin Fields is set to start for the Chicago Bears as the team takes on the Cleveland Browns, who are expected to have Baker Mayfield back in the fold despite a shoulder injury. In the late afternoon, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams, who lost to Brady’s New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. As always, trying to track down NFL RedZone can be a little bit tricky, as it’s not including with many basic cable packages and is usually an add-on for streaming services. However, some services, like fuboTV, do offer NFL RedZone as part of its free trial, giving viewers plenty of ways to watch for the 2021 season.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO