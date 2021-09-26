CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons: How to watch NFL Week 3 | Time, TV, FREE live stream

By Ben Axelson, syracuse.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

The New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons in NFL Week 3 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 26 (9/26/2021). TV coverage is on local FOX networks at 1:00 p.m. Check the coverage map here to see if it will be shown in your market. The Giants are looking to...

