Suddenly, there is a lot of excitement about the future of Vicksburg High’s football program and the potential for this year’s squad. The Gators have not allowed a point in 11 quarters and outscored their last two opponents 91-0. They’re 2-0 in MHSAA Region 2-5A — the first time that has happened in 14 years — and in a three-way tie for first place. Even head coach Todd McDaniel admits he’s excited about how good the team can be at the end of the season compared to its halfway point.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 10 DAYS AGO