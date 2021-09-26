KENNETH W. JOHS
PALACIOS — Kenneth W. Johs, 59, of Palacios passed away Monday, September 20th, 2021. He is survived by: Father Joe Johs Jr; Son Garret Johs; Sister Penny Bloom and husband Russell; Stepdaughter Jessica Wick and husband Ronnie; Stepdaughter Kelly Gundelach and husband Scott; Step-Grandchildren Karly Calvin, Kaysen Wick, and Addison Gundelach; Nephew Justin Bloom and wife Rebecca; Nephew Jason Bloom; Great Niece Madeline Bloom and Great Nephews Trevor and Levi Bloom.www.victoriaadvocate.com
