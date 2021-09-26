CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refugio, TX

Nancy Ann Lamprecht

Victoria Advocate
 6 days ago

WOODSBORO — Nancy Ann Lamprecht, 75, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021. She was born September 24, 1945 Refugio, Texas. She worked for Woodsboro ISD for over 20 years and was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church of Woodsboro. She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mamie Langridge; husband James “Cotton” Lamprecht and son James Lamprecht Jr.; survivors include sons Tommy (Robin) Lamprecht and Johnny Lamprecht; brothers Westley Langridge and Bobby Langridge; sister Linda Ferova. A visitation will be held Sunday, September 26, 2021 Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Services will be Monday, September 27, 2021 Peace Lutheran Church of Woodsboro at 10:00 a.m. Pallbearers will be Gary Lamprecht, Morgan Lamprecht, Robert Allen, Scott Payne, Michael Villarreal, Severo Perova. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334.

