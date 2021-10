COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On Nov. 9, 2019, Ohio State football’s defensive line had its best performance of the season as a unit in a 73-14 win over Maryland. That unit came out with something to prove and make a statement. That mission was accomplished with seven sacks while also limiting the Terrapins to 62 rushing yards. The Buckeyes led the nation in sacks that season in 54 and were a constant presence in the backfield primarily because of one person. But ironically enough, the team’s best game of the year happened when Chase Young wasn’t even at Ohio Stadium.

