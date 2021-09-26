CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans' stories are sought

By CAROLINE LOBSINGER
Bonner County Daily Bee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRay Calhoun was a young Marine in South Vietnam in April 1967. He and his platoon has been charged with leading an assault on Hill 881 South. During the night leading up to the assault, the North Vietnamese soldiers shouted into the night, telling the Marines they would die in the morning. The taunts would prove prophetic, according to a 2009 San Diego Union Tribune story. By the time the battle ended, three-fourths of the soldiers were either wounded or had been killed.

