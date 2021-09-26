Carr runs for 2 TDs, Indiana beats Western Kentucky 33-31

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. had 178 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 26 carries to help UC Davis beat Dixie State 60-27. Lan Larison, Trent Tompkins and Hunter Rodrigues each added touchdown runs for UC Davis (3-0). The Aggies, ranked No. 14 in the STATS FCS poll, had 380 yards rushing. Gilliam capped the opening drive with a 1-yard TD run and, after Dixie State (0-3) went three-and-out, scored on another 1-yard run with 7:51 left in the first quarter. Tompkins ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 15-0 and the Aggies led the rest of the way.

