Chara brothers both score in 6-1 Timbers’ victory over RSL

“It was amazing. We had two tough games on the road, but to come home and put forth the effort that we did against a team like Seattle was great. There were a lot of gutsy performances tonight. In the back we kept a clean sheet for the first time with those three guys in the back. The desire and drive from Albert [Rusnak] as well as Damir [Kreilach] was astounding when they haven’t had a break in three games. We had Everton [Luiz] and Pablo [Ruiz] in there, breaking everything up. The wing backs also broke forward and gave us some dangerous crosses, it was just a complete performance from all of the guys and I couldn’t be happier for the group after a very tough week.”

MLS ・ 13 DAYS AGO