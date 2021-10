National Night Out is a chance for law enforcement to interact with residents in the communities they serve, answer questions, share information and socialize. The goal is to “build relationships between neighbors and law enforcement to help combat crime,” said Suzanne Carboni, spokesperson for the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. It’s also a chance for neighbors to meet, making it easier for them to spot strangers. With many events being canceled last year due to COVID, National Night Out is especially welcomed this year.

MANDEVILLE, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO