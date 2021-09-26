How often do I really need an oil change?

Q: I have 2001 Lexus RX300 with only 46,000 miles. I bought it new and have kept it in mint condition. In recent years, I have only put on 1,000 miles per year and have switched to a once-a-year oil change. I know the “law books” say you should change oil every six months, but I have also read a lot of commentary that you can go much longer than a year depending on how you use the car and mileage. In your opinion, is once a year OK?