Former Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron has lined up a new emceeing gig: He will host a remake of the game show Tic-Tac-Dough, which is being piloted at NBCUniversal, our sister site Deadline reports. The original program — in which contestants answer questions in various categories to put an X or an O on the board — aired on NBC in the 1950s, followed by a run on CBS from 1978-86 and then in syndication in 1990. Bergeron was let go from Dancing With the Stars in 2020, following a 15-year tenure as host of the ABC competition series. Ready for more...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO