UFC 266 results: Champions successfully defend, Robbie Lawler stops Nick Diaz

It could be argued the highly anticipated contest at between Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz is the least consequential fight on the entire card. Yes, the entire card. Of course, that is dependent upon one’s definition of the word consequential. Lawler and Diaz are clearly in the twilight of their careers, deep enough into their twilight that it wouldn’t be a surprise if this was the last career fight for either man. If that is a possibility, the consequences of this fight could be seen as little to nothing down the road. That said, it could also be said it’s the most consequential card as there’s a strong argument to be made their fight is driving more PPV sales than any other fight on the card, including either of the title fights.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO