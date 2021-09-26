UFC 266 results: Champions successfully defend, Robbie Lawler stops Nick Diaz
LAS VEGAS -- Alexander Volkanovski's status as the best featherweight in the world has been solidified. After escaping several close submission attempts, Volkanovski poured on the damaging blows to beat Brian Ortega via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-44) Saturday night in the main event of UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena. Volkanovski retained his UFC featherweight title with the victory in one of the best championship MMA fights of 2021.africa.espn.com
