CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Make Your Workout Next Level with These Home Gym Essentials

By ACTIVE Reviews Team
active.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy clicking on the product links in this article, we may receive a commission fee at no cost to you, the reader. Investing in a home gym is a great way to take complete control over your exercise regimen. A cardio or strength-training exercise is always one room away--and you can skip out on the mileage and wasted time it takes to drive out to the packed gym. Plus, at home, your workout essentials are always available. Of course, if you're looking to capture the same range and quality you get from your favorite gym, your choice in home gym gear is critical.

www.active.com

Comments / 0

Related
news4sanantonio.com

Workout at home with Carolyn

Want a great workout without leaving the house? Head over to your living room and clear off the coffee table for a great workout with Carolyn.
WORKOUTS
momblogsociety.com

The Brief and Only Checklist of Home Gym Essentials You’ll Ever Need

Covid has had a significant impact on the way we live, especially when to our workouts. With so many people turning to home-workout over lockdown, more and more gym goes are committing to keeping their gym home-based post-covid. In fact, 90% of fitness enthusiasts revealed they felt their home-workouts were...
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

The Quick Lower-Body Barre Workout That’s Challenging No Matter Your Fitness Level

In the last episode of Trainer of the Month Club, program director and founding instructor of Bande, Nicole Uribarri, took you through a sweaty, shaky upper body workout that was challenging, but over fast. Well, gird your glutes, because she's back in this episode with a killer quick lower body barre workout that can be done with or without equipment. And thankfully it's also short, clocking in at just 15 minutes.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workout Equipment#Gyms#Fitness Trainer#Exercise Equipment#Top Home Gym Essentials
PopSugar

These Running Playlists on Spotify Are So Good, Your Next Workout Will Fly By

For runners of any experience level, the electric feeling of lacing up well-fitting sneakers and hitting the ground running can only be elevated by adding an amazing playlist to the mix. Whether you want to take it slow with a moderate jog or get your heart pumping with sprints, a good playlist can help you keep the pace. There's no limit to the genres you can explore, either, whether you are a K-pop stan or tend to veer toward classical. If you've been looking for a good soundtrack, strap into your trusted trainers, load up Spotify, and get running with one of these inspiring playlists.
FITNESS
GeekyGadgets

Fryction Bodyweight Frames provide the perfect home gym workout

Fitness machines, weight benches, rowing machines, bikes and home gym systems tend to take up a lot of space and can quickly start cluttering up your apartment or house. One solution are the compact Fryction Bodyweight Frames designed to quickly attach and eat out from subtle mountings points installed in your wall. Launched via Kickstarter the Bodyweight Frames have already raised over half a required pledge goal with still 28 days remaining. The compact home gym workout system allows you to easily carry out effective bodyweight workouts without taking up valuable home space.
FITNESS
Eugene Adams

Designing your own workout plan

The hardest part of any fitness journey is taking the first step. That is unfortunate because people tend to overcomplicate the first step. The Strength Training Manual taught me a lot of things, but simplicity was the biggest lesson. People tend to overcomplicate things in general, and fitness is no different.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Amazon
fox4kc.com

‘Fitness party bus’ takes workouts beyond the gym in Kansas City

People have mistaken Hailee Bland-Walsh’s new fitness truck as a party bus. In a way, it is. “We’re like, ‘It’s a fitness party bus. That’s exactly what it is,’” said Fit Truk co-founder Bland-Walsh, who also owns Kansas City-based City Gym. “It has this edgy, cool, fun outside-the-box feeling that’s different than just going into the gym and getting a class or doing a workout.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSAT 12

Ditch your gym membership with this home gym bundle

The pandemic has changed people’s relationships with gyms. Many people are rethinking the concept altogether, investing in home gym supplies rather than membership dues. Build your home gym with the Openfit Fitness App and Terra-Core Fitness Home Gym Bundle. With these two products, you get the instruction and equipment you need to get solid, challenging workouts every day.
WORKOUTS
enstarz.com

How Silk Can Take Your Beauty Routine to the Next Level

If you're like most people, you already have your favorite hygiene and beauty products picked out. You've stocked your bathroom with items that help you care for your skin, eyes, hair, lips, and so on. You're also aware of the fact that this isn't something that appears magically. You have to cultivate it through endless research and experimentation.
SKIN CARE
houstonmirror.com

How to Create Space for a Home Gym

Many people have turned to home gyms instead of going to a conventional gym to exercise due to mandatory lockdowns. However, some may have trouble finding an appropriate space in their homes to work out in. Trying to accomplish your fitness goals may prove to be even more difficult if you have children and/or pets.
YOGA
Daily Beast

Upgrade Your Home With These Fabulous Dining Essentials— Up to 35% Off

The holidays are just around the corner, and if you have hosting duties this year, Ashley HomeStore can help make your get-together fabulous, festive, and stylish. Its Fall Semi-Annual Sale is in full swing, and you can save up to 25% and receive 12 months of special financing on select dining/hosting essentials. On top of that, you can also save an extra 10% by using the code COZY10 at checkout. But act fast! That 10% off deal ends on Monday (9/27).
HOME & GARDEN
charlottestar.com

Is Pre-Workout Bad for Your Heart?

Lots of people enjoy a good workout, but the reality is that people aren't mentally or physically prepared to work out at a particular time. Work, frequent exercise, and social interaction can all contribute to individuals lacking the energy to do their best during workout sessions. That's why pre-workout supplements were invented, to give people the focus and fuel they need to do vigorous exercise.
WORKOUTS
la-story.com

Working at Home? Here are Essential Gadgets to Use to Increase Your Productivity!

Contributor Naomi Shaw returns with a thoughtful article about how to work from home and what essential gadgets and “tools” you might need to help improve your productivity. Work from Home: Essential Gadgets for Productivity. by Naomi Shaw. Working remotely has been, and continues to be, an adjustment for most...
APPLE
twincitieslive.com

Finding Joy in Your Workouts

Finding the right workout routine is key for it to be successful. Fitness Expert Nickie Carrigan has some tips on finding the workout that will spark joy in your life. Mention TCL at The Warehouse and get a month-long membership for just $55.
WORKOUTS
NBC News

Why the BestMassage Gymnastics Mat is an essential part of my home gym

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. When the pandemic forced...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy