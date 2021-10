NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City teachers and principals unions are sounding the alarm, saying schools are not prepared for expected staffing shortages next week when the Department of Education’s vaccine mandate takes effect. But Mayor Bill de Blasio says they’ve got everything under control. As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, dad Matthew Diaz says he welcomes the vaccine mandate for staffers at his son’s Chelsea school and all public schools across the city. “I think it’s very important. I think the teachers should be vaccinated and keep the kids safe,” Diaz said. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO